ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.70.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADMA. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut ADMA Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Maxim Group started coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded ADMA Biologics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

ADMA Biologics stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,893,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average is $1.36. The company has a market cap of $283.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.24. ADMA Biologics has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $3.11.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.58 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 71.69% and a negative net margin of 108.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian Lenz purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Young Kwon purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 380,000 shares of company stock valued at $380,000. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADMA. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 22.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

