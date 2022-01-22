Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Downgraded by Truist Financial

Truist Financial lowered shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has $95.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $74.00. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered Activision Blizzard from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Edward Jones lowered Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Activision Blizzard from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.22.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $81.35 on Tuesday. Activision Blizzard has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.33 and a 200-day moving average of $74.91.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 42.9% during the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 769.2% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.