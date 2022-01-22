Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Cut to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas cut shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. BNP Paribas currently has $95.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $106.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. Edward Jones lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.22.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $81.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. Activision Blizzard has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.91. The firm has a market cap of $63.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

