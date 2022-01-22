Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 224,672 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 487,157 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 224,672 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 146.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,411,403 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,654,000 after buying an additional 2,025,685 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 7.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,430 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 22.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,918 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

KGC has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.96.

NYSE KGC opened at $5.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.81 and a 200-day moving average of $5.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $8.34.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.56 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

