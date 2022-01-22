Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 13,880 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,880 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 9.3% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 437,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,590,000 after acquiring an additional 37,264 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 382.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 324,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,734,000 after acquiring an additional 257,164 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 20,519.1% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 48,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after acquiring an additional 48,425 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 60,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 35.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on CME Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.00.

Shares of CME stock opened at $225.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $81.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.89. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.73 and a 1-year high of $234.04.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $3.25 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total value of $109,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ken Vroman sold 445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $97,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,545 shares of company stock valued at $4,800,750. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.