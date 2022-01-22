Achmea Investment Management B.V. Raises Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 4.7% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Xylem by 0.4% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 4.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 3.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Xylem by 5.8% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $7,262,601.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total transaction of $260,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,643 shares of company stock valued at $7,766,221 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.30.

XYL stock opened at $107.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.63 and a twelve month high of $138.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.12.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

