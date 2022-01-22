Achmea Investment Management B.V. Increases Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,117,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,820,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,379,348,000 after acquiring an additional 8,920 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 3.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 384,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,192,000 after acquiring an additional 12,936 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 57.4% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 383,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $910,189,000 after acquiring an additional 139,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 16.8% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 283,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $619,807,000 after acquiring an additional 40,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total value of $1,590,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total value of $394,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,799 shares of company stock valued at $6,499,973. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Booking from $2,230.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,470.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,749.04.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,345.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $96.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,323.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,321.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,860.73 and a 12-month high of $2,687.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.56 by $6.14. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.