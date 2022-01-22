Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys 168 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 15.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 410,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,286,000 after acquiring an additional 53,454 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 43.7% in the third quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 12,170 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 831.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 76,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,988,000 after buying an additional 68,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 495.2% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 188,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,551,000 after buying an additional 157,228 shares during the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Shares of FNV stock opened at $130.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.66. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $105.62 and a 52 week high of $163.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.20 and a 200-day moving average of $141.21.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The company had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.39 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.00% and a return on equity of 11.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.242 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 33.24%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FNV shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.50.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.