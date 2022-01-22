Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires 2,249 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KEY. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 9,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $220,526.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 10,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $256,516.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,123 shares of company stock valued at $752,465 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Odeon Capital Group raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.63.

KEY opened at $24.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.90 and a 200 day moving average of $22.15. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $16.69 and a 52-week high of $27.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.47.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 33.07%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 30.47%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

