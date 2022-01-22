Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires 21,901 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 225.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,901 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $3,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 19.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,276,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,162,000 after purchasing an additional 852,982 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth about $44,492,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 54.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 822,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,825,000 after purchasing an additional 289,608 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 61.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 459,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,426,000 after purchasing an additional 175,442 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 39.6% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 505,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,225,000 after purchasing an additional 143,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

TRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.80.

TRI opened at $105.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of $79.94 and a 52 week high of $123.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.46.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 102.75% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.54%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

