Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Price Target Raised to €16.50

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from €16.30 ($18.52) to €16.50 ($18.75) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acerinox from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.88.

Acerinox stock opened at $6.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.77. Acerinox has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $7.35.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Acerinox had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Acerinox will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Acerinox

Acerinox SA is a holding company. It is engaged through its subsidiaries in manufacturing, transformation and marketing of stainless steel products. It operates through the following segments: Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other. The Flat Stainless Steel Products segment includes slabs, coils, plates, flats, circles, and sheet bars.

