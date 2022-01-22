Abingdon Health (LON:ABDX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.00

Abingdon Health Plc (LON:ABDX) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 20 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 19.60 ($0.27), with a volume of 1066060 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.50 ($0.29).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 30.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 39.17.

About Abingdon Health (LON:ABDX)

Abingdon Health Plc, a technology-enabled lateral flow diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostics worldwide. The company offers AbC-19 Rapid Test, a COVID-19 neutralizing antibody test; nucleic acid lateral flow immunoassays; and Seralite, a rapid lateral flow test for the quantitative measurement of kappa and lambda immunoglobulin free light chains in serum.

