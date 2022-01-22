$9.06 Million in Sales Expected for CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) to report sales of $9.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.81 million and the highest is $9.30 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $4.82 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 88%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $30.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.82 million to $30.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $43.49 million, with estimates ranging from $42.08 million to $44.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CASI Pharmaceuticals.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.87% and a negative net margin of 175.18%. The company had revenue of $8.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CASI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

NASDAQ CASI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,334,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,982. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average is $1.12. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.34.

In other CASI Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Wei-Wu He purchased 200,000 shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $198,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $44,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 107.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 11,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CASI Pharmaceuticals (CASI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.