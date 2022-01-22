8X8 PROTOCOL Price Down 24.5% This Week (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. In the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $520,798.29 and approximately $120,807.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

8X8 PROTOCOL (CRYPTO:EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Trading

