8,387 Shares in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Purchased by Beck Capital Management LLC

Beck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,149,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,786,000 after buying an additional 1,296,499 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,937,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,950 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,454,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,503,609,000 after purchasing an additional 772,859 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,724,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,204,000 after purchasing an additional 478,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,003,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,114,000 after purchasing an additional 367,602 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Steven Ladany sold 2,260 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $107,553.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director E Scott Urdang bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $137,130.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,025 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

GLPI has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.43.

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $43.08 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.81 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $298.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.47 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 47.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 107.20%.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

