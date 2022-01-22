$83.45 Million in Sales Expected for S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) will report $83.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for S&T Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $84.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $82.90 million. S&T Bancorp reported sales of $85.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will report full year sales of $340.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $339.10 million to $342.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $329.85 million, with estimates ranging from $328.70 million to $331.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover S&T Bancorp.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $84.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.58 million. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 31.32% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.82.

Shares of STBA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.06. 187,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,245. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. S&T Bancorp has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $35.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STBA. State Street Corp lifted its position in S&T Bancorp by 7.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,640,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,358,000 after purchasing an additional 110,079 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in S&T Bancorp by 15.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 736,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,052,000 after purchasing an additional 99,146 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in S&T Bancorp by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,328,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,493,000 after purchasing an additional 94,821 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in S&T Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $1,565,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in S&T Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $1,526,000. Institutional investors own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on S&T Bancorp (STBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.