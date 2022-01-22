7,877 Shares in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,877 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 27,614 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 148.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,983 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 12,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $431,000. 77.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VPG stock opened at $33.06 on Friday. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $39.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.48 million, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.86.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $81.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.00 million. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Wes Cummins bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.80 per share, with a total value of $378,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $729,250. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems. It operates through the following segments: Foil Technology Products; Force Sensors; and Weighing and Control Systems. The Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage.

