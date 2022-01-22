732,483 Shares in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Purchased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 732,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,252,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 463.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 121,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 100,284 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 25.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 256,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 52,538 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 582.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 235,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 201,029 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 337.2% during the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 60,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 46,539 shares during the period. 21.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VET has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$15.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$16.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 25th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.35.

NYSE VET opened at $14.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.88. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $16.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $427.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.19 million. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 46.50%.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

