$72.07 Million in Sales Expected for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) will post $72.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $68.17 million to $76.91 million. Hercules Capital reported sales of $75.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full year sales of $280.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $276.68 million to $285.42 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $313.79 million, with estimates ranging from $293.45 million to $355.13 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $70.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.13 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 113.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HTGC shares. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.75 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.46.

Hercules Capital stock opened at $17.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.99. Hercules Capital has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.71%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hercules Capital by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 26,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 79,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 65,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 169.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 26.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

