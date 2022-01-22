$605.10 Million in Sales Expected for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) This Quarter

Analysts expect nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) to report $605.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for nVent Electric’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $603.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $606.80 million. nVent Electric posted sales of $521.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that nVent Electric will report full year sales of $2.40 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover nVent Electric.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.16 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

NVT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vertical Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 132,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $5,000,028.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 58,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $2,190,970.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,467 shares of company stock worth $7,371,259. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVT. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 298.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 249.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

NVT stock opened at $34.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.28. nVent Electric has a one year low of $21.81 and a one year high of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

