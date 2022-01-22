52,280 Shares in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Acquired by Bokf Na

Bokf Na purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 52,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Dropbox by 286.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 572.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DBX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

DBX stock opened at $23.51 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.57 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.84 and a beta of 0.94.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $550.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.72 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 19,335.53% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. Dropbox’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Dropbox news, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $281,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 9,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $297,959.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,967,439. 30.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

