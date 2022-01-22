$42.29 Million in Sales Expected for AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) will post sales of $42.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AC Immune’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $81.50 million and the lowest is $3.08 million. AC Immune reported sales of $1.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3,927.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that AC Immune will report full year sales of $42.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 million to $81.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $98.73 million, with estimates ranging from $86.80 million to $110.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AC Immune.

Get AC Immune alerts:

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACIU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of AC Immune from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 10,327.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in AC Immune by 320.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in AC Immune by 569.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in AC Immune by 221.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in AC Immune during the second quarter worth $51,000. 36.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AC Immune stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.34. The stock had a trading volume of 167,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,698. AC Immune has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $12.61. The firm has a market cap of $315.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day moving average is $6.29.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AC Immune (ACIU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.