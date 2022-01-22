41,700 Shares in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $26,664,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,262,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,466,000 after buying an additional 486,910 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,646,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,070,000 after purchasing an additional 485,581 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 2,533.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 424,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,077,000 after purchasing an additional 408,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,813,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,123,000 after purchasing an additional 388,750 shares during the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $33.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $19.44 and a fifty-two week high of $38.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.94. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.26.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

CMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.78.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $252,454.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

