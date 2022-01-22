3M (NYSE:MMM) Stake Raised by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in 3M by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in 3M by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its position in 3M by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 8,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $172.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. 3M has a 12 month low of $167.24 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The company has a market capitalization of $99.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.10%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MMM. Langenberg & Company raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho initiated coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.93.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

