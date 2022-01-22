3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 4.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,577 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 3D Systems in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 3.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,800 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 724.6% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,987,491 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $54,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,471 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 25.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,992 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 39.5% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,718 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

DDD stock opened at $16.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.14. 3D Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $56.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.45.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. 3D Systems had a net margin of 48.39% and a return on equity of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $156.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

DDD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

In related news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $126,054.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total transaction of $114,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,589 shares of company stock worth $666,947 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

