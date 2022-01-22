3,847 Shares in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Acquired by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 67,428,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,598,663,000 after purchasing an additional 13,139,270 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,594,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,433,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,115 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,047,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,218,000 after buying an additional 1,181,763 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,777,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,732,000 after buying an additional 1,038,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.3% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,523,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,330,000 after buying an additional 606,735 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $52.19 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $51.76 and a 12 month high of $54.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.69 and a 200-day moving average of $53.11.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

