357,202 Shares in Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCR) Acquired by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCR) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 357,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROCR. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition III in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition III in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition III in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Bleichroeder LP bought a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition III in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition III in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roth CH Acquisition III alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Roth CH Acquisition III in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Roth CH Acquisition III stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. Roth CH Acquisition III Co. has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average of $9.92.

Roth CH Acquisition III Company Profile

Roth CH Acquisition III Co intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Roth CH Acquisition III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roth CH Acquisition III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.