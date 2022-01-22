35,700 Shares in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 35,700 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 100.0% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 8.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 126,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,033,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 31.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in FS Bancorp by 91.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. 58.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FSBW opened at $32.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $264.11 million, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $36.85.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $31.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.25 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 16.85%. Analysts predict that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.07%.

In other FS Bancorp news, insider Dennis V. O’leary sold 5,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $185,205.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis V. O’leary sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $176,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,320 shares of company stock valued at $543,071 in the last 90 days. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

FS Bancorp Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

