-$3.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) will post earnings of ($3.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima’s earnings. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima posted earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 760%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will report full-year earnings of ($1.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.66) to ($0.66). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $1.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $300.93 million during the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 31.93% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

EDN stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.01. The company had a trading volume of 10,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,182. The company has a market capitalization of $219.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.68. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Edenor SA engages in the provision of electric power distribution services. It holds a concession to distribute electricity to the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and in the northern part of Buenos Aires. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

