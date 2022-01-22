$3.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to post $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cummins’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.87 and the highest is $3.34. Cummins posted earnings per share of $3.36 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cummins will report full-year earnings of $15.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.86 to $15.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $18.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.21 to $20.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.57 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.50.

Shares of CMI traded down $3.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $223.36. 983,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80. Cummins has a 52 week low of $203.38 and a 52 week high of $277.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.77 and a 200-day moving average of $230.82. The stock has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $2,083,556.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $233,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMI. AGF Investments America Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 48.1% during the third quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 78,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,712,000 after buying an additional 25,614 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Cummins by 10.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 100.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 122,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,794,000 after buying an additional 61,375 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 2.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Ally Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,246,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

