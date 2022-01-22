2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “2U, Inc. is an education technology company. It is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that enables nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver their education to students anywhere. The Company offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs in social work, science, public administration, healthcare, laws, education, and business administration. It also offers a suite of technology-enabled services including content development, student acquisition, and state authorization services, as well as application advising, student and faculty support, and in-program student field placements. 2U, Inc. is based in Landover, Maryland. “

Get 2U alerts:

TWOU has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on 2U from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler lowered 2U from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on 2U from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on 2U from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on 2U from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 2U has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.67.

2U stock opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.37. 2U has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $59.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $232.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.14 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 2U will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 2U news, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $103,243.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in 2U in the third quarter worth about $23,361,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of 2U during the second quarter worth about $27,947,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in 2U by 91.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 993,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,389,000 after purchasing an additional 475,339 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 5,841.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 387,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,128,000 after purchasing an additional 380,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in 2U during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,733,000.

About 2U

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 2U (TWOU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.