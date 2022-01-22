$28.67 Million in Sales Expected for First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) will report sales of $28.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $29.00 million. First Business Financial Services posted sales of $29.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full year sales of $112.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $112.60 million to $113.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $116.30 million, with estimates ranging from $115.20 million to $117.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Business Financial Services.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $28.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.77 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FBIZ. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of First Business Financial Services from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIZ traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.78. The company had a trading volume of 28,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,153. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $266.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.60. First Business Financial Services has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $33.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is 18.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $931,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in First Business Financial Services during the second quarter worth $290,000. 59.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

Featured Article: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Business Financial Services (FBIZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.