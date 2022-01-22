$26.11 Million in Sales Expected for FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) to post sales of $26.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.80 million and the highest is $42.24 million. FuelCell Energy posted sales of $14.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 75.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full year sales of $149.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $131.00 million to $174.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $161.42 million, with estimates ranging from $126.00 million to $214.69 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow FuelCell Energy.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 29th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.55 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 145.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FCEL. lowered their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Craig Hallum raised FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FuelCell Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.14.

FCEL traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,150,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,832,061. The company has a current ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 9.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 4.60. FuelCell Energy has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $29.44.

In other FuelCell Energy news, CFO Michael S. Bishop sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $55,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FuelCell Energy by 34.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,928,342 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $284,161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,092,845 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 30.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,628,330 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $254,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,739,362 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 303.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,863,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 5.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,674,621 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,504,000 after acquiring an additional 283,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 19.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,600,293 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,776,000 after acquiring an additional 760,932 shares during the last quarter. 37.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

Recommended Story: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FuelCell Energy (FCEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.