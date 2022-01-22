$26.11 Million in Sales Expected for FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) to post sales of $26.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.80 million and the highest is $42.24 million. FuelCell Energy posted sales of $14.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 75.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full year sales of $149.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $131.00 million to $174.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $161.42 million, with estimates ranging from $126.00 million to $214.69 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow FuelCell Energy.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 29th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.55 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 145.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FCEL. lowered their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Craig Hallum raised FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FuelCell Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.14.

FCEL traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,150,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,832,061. The company has a current ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 9.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 4.60. FuelCell Energy has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $29.44.

In other FuelCell Energy news, CFO Michael S. Bishop sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $55,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FuelCell Energy by 34.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,928,342 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $284,161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,092,845 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 30.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,628,330 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $254,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,739,362 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 303.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,863,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 5.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,674,621 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,504,000 after acquiring an additional 283,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 19.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,600,293 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,776,000 after acquiring an additional 760,932 shares during the last quarter. 37.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

