$229.76 Million in Sales Expected for Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) will report sales of $229.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $235.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $223.67 million. Addus HomeCare reported sales of $196.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full year sales of $868.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $862.52 million to $874.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $946.20 million, with estimates ranging from $933.32 million to $965.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Addus HomeCare.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $216.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Addus HomeCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADUS. TheStreet upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ:ADUS traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.24. 65,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,878. Addus HomeCare has a 12-month low of $73.06 and a 12-month high of $129.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.55.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 4,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $460,840.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,912 shares of company stock worth $505,066 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Addus HomeCare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 210.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Addus HomeCare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

