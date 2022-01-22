20,210 Shares in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CARR. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 114,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,904,000 after purchasing an additional 7,153 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 108,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 0.8% during the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CARR opened at $47.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.73. The firm has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.91. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $34.21 and a 52-week high of $58.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.90%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CARR. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.41.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

