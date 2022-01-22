$2.46 EPS Expected for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) to post earnings per share of $2.46 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for WEX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.51 and the lowest is $2.33. WEX posted earnings per share of $1.45 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEX will report full year earnings of $9.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.89 to $9.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $10.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.40 to $11.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover WEX.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $482.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.34 million. WEX had a positive return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WEX shares. Bank of America upgraded WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on WEX from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of WEX from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its stake in WEX by 13.8% during the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 24,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,809,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in WEX during the third quarter worth $2,994,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in WEX by 12.8% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 40,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,156,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in WEX during the second quarter worth $22,590,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in WEX by 272.9% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,153,000 after buying an additional 38,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $151.40 on Friday. WEX has a 1-year low of $123.01 and a 1-year high of $234.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.31.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

