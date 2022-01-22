$2.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) to post $2.40 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Yum China’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.45 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.35 billion. Yum China reported sales of $2.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Yum China will report full year sales of $9.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.87 billion to $10.09 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $11.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.38 billion to $12.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Yum China.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on YUMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet lowered Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.10.

In other news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $81,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Yum China by 3.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 264,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,381,000 after acquiring an additional 8,759 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Yum China by 3.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 175,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,634,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Yum China by 9.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 65,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Yum China by 42.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Yum China by 0.6% during the third quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,102,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,163,000 after purchasing an additional 13,377 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Yum China stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $45.67. 2,435,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,379,245. Yum China has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $69.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.62. The company has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

