$2.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) will report $2.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arconic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.21 billion and the lowest is $2.13 billion. Arconic posted sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arconic will report full year sales of $7.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.49 billion to $7.58 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.76 billion to $8.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Arconic.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Arconic from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Arconic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Arconic in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Shares of NYSE ARNC traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.57. 914,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,213. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.67. Arconic has a twelve month low of $21.80 and a twelve month high of $38.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Arconic by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,085,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,670,000 after purchasing an additional 50,901 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Arconic by 10.9% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 80,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Arconic by 30.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 675,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,050,000 after purchasing an additional 157,286 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Arconic by 74.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 16,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Arconic by 7.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,516,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,027,000 after purchasing an additional 111,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

