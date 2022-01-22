$2.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) to announce sales of $2.14 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Victoria’s Secret’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.16 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.10 billion. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will report full year sales of $6.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.71 billion to $6.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.97 billion to $7.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Victoria’s Secret.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

VSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.44.

In other news, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of Victoria’s Secret stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $363,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of Victoria’s Secret stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $59,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the fourth quarter worth $510,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 32,206 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the fourth quarter worth $19,439,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 84,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth $6,231,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VSCO traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.47. 1,894,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,740. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.01. Victoria’s Secret has a 1 year low of $45.65 and a 1 year high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret Company Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

