1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) & LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Head to Head Analysis

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) and LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.3% of 1stdibs.Com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of LightInTheBox shares are held by institutional investors. 62.2% of LightInTheBox shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares 1stdibs.Com and LightInTheBox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1stdibs.Com N/A N/A N/A LightInTheBox 0.32% 2.74% 0.94%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 1stdibs.Com and LightInTheBox’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1stdibs.Com $81.86 million 4.34 -$12.53 million N/A N/A LightInTheBox $398.15 million 0.32 $13.32 million $0.01 115.12

LightInTheBox has higher revenue and earnings than 1stdibs.Com.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for 1stdibs.Com and LightInTheBox, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1stdibs.Com 0 2 4 0 2.67 LightInTheBox 0 0 0 0 N/A

1stdibs.Com presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 166.52%. Given 1stdibs.Com’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe 1stdibs.Com is more favorable than LightInTheBox.

Summary

LightInTheBox beats 1stdibs.Com on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

LightInTheBox Company Profile

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online. The Services and Others segment consists of logistics and other value-added services such as marketing services, primarily to small businesses in China and suppliers. The company was founded by Qu Ji Guo, Xin Wen, Liang Zhang, Jun Liu, and Chit Chau in June 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

