1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 26.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 21st. 1irstcoin has a market capitalization of $3.57 million and approximately $14,598.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded 58.9% lower against the US dollar. One 1irstcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0898 or 0.00000246 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001007 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000060 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000418 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00114012 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,775,121 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

