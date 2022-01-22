19,800 Shares in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 19,800 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in M/I Homes in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in M/I Homes in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in M/I Homes in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in M/I Homes by 289.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in M/I Homes in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Shares of MHO stock opened at $51.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 2.00. M/I Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $46.23 and a one year high of $74.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $904.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.60 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 26.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

M/I Homes Profile

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO).

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.