$195.28 Million in Sales Expected for On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) to announce $195.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for ON’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $196.24 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $194.15 million. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.
On average, analysts expect that ON will report full year sales of $778.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $766.55 million to $783.09 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ON.
ON (NYSE:ONON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.79 million. The firm’s revenue was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE:ONON traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,440,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059,757. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.14. ON has a 1-year low of $24.04 and a 1-year high of $55.87.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point Break Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,727,778,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter valued at $183,915,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,194,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,382,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,751,000. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ON Company Profile
On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.
