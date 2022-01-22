18,202 Shares in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Aemetis during the second quarter worth $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Aemetis by 2,069.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Aemetis during the second quarter worth $100,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Aemetis by 870.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 12,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Aemetis during the second quarter worth $157,000. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

AMTX opened at $8.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $295.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of -0.38. Aemetis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $27.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.04.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aemetis, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Francis P. Barton sold 9,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $199,572.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 11,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $227,132.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,595 shares of company stock worth $676,722. Insiders own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

