181 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Purchased by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of RYT stock opened at $286.55 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $247.33 and a 52-week high of $327.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.81.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.