174 Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Purchased by Tobam

Tobam purchased a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 174 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in United Rentals by 3.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 6.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,740,000 after buying an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 0.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,162,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 48.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 185,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,725,000 after buying an additional 60,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandbar Asset Management LLP raised its stake in United Rentals by 24.6% during the second quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP now owns 65,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,800,000 after buying an additional 12,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total transaction of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on URI shares. Robert W. Baird cut United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $439.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $363.36.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $297.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $341.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $228.22 and a 1 year high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

