$14.20 Million in Sales Expected for Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) will post sales of $14.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.64 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.77 million. Horizon Technology Finance reported sales of $10.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will report full year sales of $55.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $53.58 million to $57.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $59.43 million, with estimates ranging from $57.00 million to $61.87 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Horizon Technology Finance.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The investment management company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 52.53%. The company had revenue of $16.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Horizon Technology Finance from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Horizon Technology Finance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of HRZN stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.41. The stock had a trading volume of 651,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,451. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $19.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.35 million, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.83.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

In other Horizon Technology Finance news, President Gerald A. Michaud bought 3,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.87 per share, for a total transaction of $54,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $40,275.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRZN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.