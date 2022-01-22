$1.85 Billion in Sales Expected for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) will announce sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.83 billion and the highest is $1.89 billion. ABM Industries reported sales of $1.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full year sales of $7.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.55 billion to $7.63 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.81 billion to $7.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 15.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABM. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

NYSE ABM traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $41.27. 512,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,307. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.32. ABM Industries has a 12 month low of $36.31 and a 12 month high of $55.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.03 and a 200-day moving average of $45.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 69,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 229,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,289,000 after buying an additional 57,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,922,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares during the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

