-$1.74 EPS Expected for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) will announce ($1.74) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.88) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.38). CRISPR Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.50) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $5.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.76 to $5.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($7.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.02) to ($5.65). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CRISPR Therapeutics.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.08. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 45.64%. The company had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRSP shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock.Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays cut their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.33.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock traded down $1.75 on Monday, reaching $62.61. 2,215,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,064. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 2.06. CRISPR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $62.21 and a fifty-two week high of $191.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 133.9% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 160.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 639.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

