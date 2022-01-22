$1.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) to announce sales of $1.47 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Capri’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.48 billion. Capri reported sales of $1.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capri will report full-year sales of $5.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.40 billion to $5.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.85 billion to $6.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Capri.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Capri had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on CPRI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Capri from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Capri from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.74.

NYSE CPRI traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $53.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,570,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,056. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Capri has a 12-month low of $40.45 and a 12-month high of $69.26.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 202,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $13,165,636.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $50,417.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 571,644 shares of company stock valued at $37,501,400. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capri by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,052,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,641,000 after purchasing an additional 245,342 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in Capri by 10.8% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,599,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,661,000 after acquiring an additional 450,106 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Capri by 8.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,167,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,345,000 after acquiring an additional 309,729 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Capri by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,037,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,531,000 after acquiring an additional 10,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Capri by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,849,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,559,000 after acquiring an additional 20,395 shares in the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

